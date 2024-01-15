NYC snowless streak could finally break Tuesday with up to 3 inches of snow expected to fall

Is it finally gonna happen? The National Weather Service predicts up to 3 inches of snow to fall in New York between Monday night and Tuesday morning — which would snap the city’s 700-day snowless streak.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City’s 700-day snowless streak could finally snap by Tuesday as an approaching front is forecast to bring up to 3 inches of the white stuff to the area.

The five boroughs are under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Light snow is expected to develop Monday night and continue until Tuesday morning, when it will turn over to a freezing drizzle or light rain.

Conditions will be ideal for snow. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s tonight, and will struggle to get into the mid-30s by Tuesday afternoon.

The system itself is not predicted to be a heavy snowmaker. The National Weather Service expects just 1 to 3 inches of snow across the city; at its peak, the heaviest snowfall rates will be up to 0.5 inches per hour. There’s a risk, however, of the fallen snow being covered with a glaze of ice by Tuesday morning when the storm begins changing over to light rain.

Even if all the prognostications are correct this time, it won’t be the storm of the century — still, it nonetheless would be an historic weather event for the Big Apple, snapping a nearly two-year snow drought amid climate change.

Sunday marked exactly 700 days since at least an inch of snow last accumulated on New York City ground, all the way back in February 2022, meaning the city’s children have gone a winter-and-a-half without sledding or building a snowman. That’s the city’s longest snowless streak since 1869, when record-keeping began.

A landmark study published last week found a link between lack of snowfall in the northeast and climate change, suggesting snow will become even more of a rarity going forward in the Big Apple, which was recently reclassified as a “humid subtropical” climate.

The Hudson River basin has recently experienced some of the most dramatic declines in snowpack of any of the nation’s rivers.

The city’s Sanitation Department issued a snow alert from 6 p.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Tuesday. The agency is mobilizing its fleet of nearly 800 salt spreaders to keep the roads clear; it has also begun brining high-use roadways and other streets prone to icing to guard against freezing.

Additionally, if 2 inches of “plowable snow” has fallen on the streets, the Sanitation Department will additionally deploy more than 2,000 collection trucks that will be fitted with front-end snow plows.

Stay tuned to amNY.com on Monday for further updates on this story.