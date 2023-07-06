Police cuff two men wanted for gunning down teens in the Bronx: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The police have arrested two men for allegedly gunning down two teenagers, one fatally, on a Bronx street during the early hours Wednesday morning, cops said.

Ramon Santos, a 28-year-old Brooklyn man, and Ariel Velasquez, 19, from the Bronx, have been charged with murder, attempted murder and other crimes for allegedly shooting the teenagers at around 2:20 a.m. at 2256 Morris Avenue, near East 182nd Street.

Police received a 911 call early Wednesday and officers from the NYPD 46th precinct discovered an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg and a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Both teens were transported by EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead, while the 19-year-old is listed in stable condition. Both Santos and Velasquez were taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Police have identified the deceased as Moise Figueroa of the Bronx.