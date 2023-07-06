Police cuff two men wanted for gunning down teens in the Bronx: NYPD

The police have arrested two men for allegedly gunning down two teenagers, one fatally, on a Bronx street during the early hours Wednesday morning, cops said.
Ramon Santos, a 28-year-old Brooklyn man, and Ariel Velasquez, 19, from the Bronx, have been charged with murder, attempted murder and other crimes for allegedly shooting the teenagers at around 2:20 a.m. at 2256 Morris Avenue, near East 182nd Street.
Police received a 911 call early Wednesday and officers from the NYPD 46th precinct discovered an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg and a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his hip.
Both teens were transported by EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead, while the 19-year-old is listed in stable condition. Both Santos and Velasquez were taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
Police have identified the deceased as Moise Figueroa of the Bronx.