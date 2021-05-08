NYC SHOOTINGS: Six people wounded in Bronx and Harlem

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bullets continued to fly on the streets of New York City between Friday night and Saturday morning, with another six people injured in separate incidents across the Bronx and Harlem.

Law enforcement sources said the most severe shooting incident from the overnight occurred in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx on Saturday morning, where a couple were blasted by bullets in a drive-by shooting.

According to police, the 32-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were sitting inside a car at the corner of Manida Street and Viele Avenue at about 3:10 a.m. on May 8 when another vehicle pulled up alongside. A gunman in that second vehicle then fired multiple shots, then fled the scene.

Authorities said the 32-year-old man was shot in the mouth, while the 30-year-old woman was struck in the torso.

Officers from the 41st Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought both victims to Lincoln Hospital for treatment of their injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police have not yet obtained a physical description of the shooter. No arrests have been made.

Two other shootings occurred in the Bronx earlier on Saturday morning, authorities said.

In one incident, an unidentified gunman shot a 40-year-old man in the right leg in front of an apartment building on Morris Avenue at East 151st Street in Melrose at about 1:56 a.m. on May 8.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police have yet to determine the motive behind the shooting. The NYPD learned that the victim was taken via private means to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, cops said.

Later, at about 4:38 a.m. on May 8, a 35-year-old man was shot in the face and back at the corner of East Tremont Avenue and West Farms Road. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown; cops said the victim told police that he only heard shots, then felt pain.

Somehow, cops said, the victim managed to walk into Jacobi Hospital seeking treatment of his injuries.

Finally, Manhattan detectives are investigating a double-shooting that occurred near Harlem Hospital on Friday night.

Police said an unidentified gunman shot the two victims in front of 2289 5th Ave. at about 9:07 p.m. on May 7. One victim, a 28-year-old man, took bullets to his right arm and right foot, while the 33-year-old man was struck in the left foot.

So far, detectives have little information about the shooting. The victims told police that they heard shots and felt pain.

Both men were taken to Harlem Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.