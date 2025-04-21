Pope Francis dead at 88; first Latin American pontiff sought reform and championed mercy

Pope Francis smiles at a crowd of greeters at JFK Airport in Queens during his visit to New York City in September 2015.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said on Monday.

The 88-year-old pontiff had overcome a serious bout of double pneumonia earlier this year and had been driven around St. Peter’s Square in an open-air popemobile on Easter Sunday greeting cheering crowds on the celebration of Christ’s resurrection.

But early on Monday morning, the Vatican announced Francis’ death.

“Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican’s TV channel. “At 7:35 (0535 GMT) this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

Francis visited New York one time, in September 2015, earning a hero’s welcome at JFK Airport upon his arrival. He visited the National September 11 Memorial, held a prayer service at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and offered a Mass before more than 18,000 people at Madison Square Garden.

The Holy Father’s trip to New York City was part of a whirlwind tour of America during which he also visited Philadelphia and delivered an address before a joint session of Congress in Washington, DC.

Mayor Eric Adams, who visited with Pope Francis last year, ordered flags on all city buildings lowered to half-mast in Francis’ memory.

“As someone deeply connected to my faith and who represents a city of millions of Catholics, my visit to the Vatican to meet with and hear directly from Pope Francis last year was one of the most sacred and special moments of my life,” the mayor said in a statement. “Pope Francis led with kindness, grace, and faith as he helped build a better world and unite all people, regardless of their background. His decades of spreading peace and love will forever be remembered.”

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis ascended to the papacy in March 2013 following the historic resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, who became the first pontiff in more than five centuries to step aside amid ailing health. Francis, a Jesuit, sought to champion humility and mercy during his leadership of the Roman Catholic Church, earning him praise from Catholics who sought reform and criticism from traditionalists.

“His entire life was devoted to service to the Lord and His Church,” Cardinal Farrell said in his announcement of Francis’ death. “He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.”

New York City’s Catholics are part of the Archdiocese of New York (in Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island) and the Diocese of Brooklyn (Brooklyn and Queens).

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, leader of the Archdiocese of New York, was part of the papal conclave that helped elect Francis in 2013 and welcomed the pontiff to New York during his 2015 visit.

“I join with people all over the world, not only Catholics, but people of all faiths or none at all, in mourning the passing of our beloved Pope Francis this morning,” Cardinal Dolan said on Monday. “He touched us all with his simplicity, with his heart of a humble servant. Trusting in the tender and infinite mercy of Jesus, we pray that he is, even now, enjoying his eternal reward in heaven.”

Bishop Robert Brennan, the leader of the Diocese of Brooklyn, remembered Francis as a pontiff who served the Catholic Church “with great humility … and profound respect for the dignity of all people.”

“Throughout his papacy that spanned 12 years, Pope Francis was committed to efforts to improve the environment, promote unity among people of faith, and make better the lives of the poor and oppressed,” Brennan said in a statement. “As Pope Francis announced this Jubilee Year of the Church, we are called to be ‘Pilgrims of Hope.’ Today, Pope Francis’ earthly pilgrimage has ended, but his Heavenly journey has just begun. May God be good to him and reward him for the compassion he exhibited to His people.”

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for updates.