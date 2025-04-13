Quantcast
Deadly Queens love triangle leads man to shoot teen, turn gun on himself: sources

Neo Secaira, 17, was shot to death in what sources say was a deadly love triangle.
Two people are dead after a gunman in Queens shot a teenager before turning the gun on himself in front of a distraught woman Saturday night in what investigators believe to be a love feud, police and sources said Sunday.

According to police sources, officers from the 111th Precinct were called to a home in Bayside along Oceania Street and 48th Avenue at 10:08 p.m. on April 12.

Upon arrival, cops discovered two men unconscious and unresponsive outside of the residence.

Scene of deadly Queens shooting amid love triangle
According to police sources, the deadly shooting happened near the corner of Oceania Street and 48th Avenue in Bayside, Queens at 10:08 p.m. on April 12.Photo via Google Maps

Police said Neo Secaira, 17, of 6th Avenue in College Point suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, while Frank Liu, 28, of 137th Street in Flushing was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

EMS rushed both wounded men to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where they were they could not be saved and pronounced dead. 

Sources familiar with the investigation report that Liu allegedly shot Secaira over his relationship with a female in what is being described as a love triangle. Secaira was walking with a 19-year-old female along the block when Liu reportedly approached him and opened fire, killing the teen and then himself in front of the woman.  

Police recovered a gun at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

