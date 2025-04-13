Deadly Queens love triangle leads man to shoot teen, turn gun on himself: sources

Neo Secaira, 17, was shot to death in what sources say was a deadly love triangle.

Two people are dead after a gunman in Queens shot a teenager before turning the gun on himself in front of a distraught woman Saturday night in what investigators believe to be a love feud, police and sources said Sunday.

According to police sources, officers from the 111th Precinct were called to a home in Bayside along Oceania Street and 48th Avenue at 10:08 p.m. on April 12.

Upon arrival, cops discovered two men unconscious and unresponsive outside of the residence.

Police said Neo Secaira, 17, of 6th Avenue in College Point suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, while Frank Liu, 28, of 137th Street in Flushing was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

EMS rushed both wounded men to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where they were they could not be saved and pronounced dead.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that Liu allegedly shot Secaira over his relationship with a female in what is being described as a love triangle. Secaira was walking with a 19-year-old female along the block when Liu reportedly approached him and opened fire, killing the teen and then himself in front of the woman.

Police recovered a gun at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.