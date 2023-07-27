Alleged mastermind in fatal shooting of Queens boy cuffed two years after murder: cops

Police cuffed Ashram Lochan, 29, for his alleged role in the shooting of a 10-year-old boy in 2021.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

NYPD detectives made a new arrest on Thursday in the shooting death of Justin Wallace, a 10-year-old Queens boy gunned down more than two years ago, police said.

Ashram Lochan, 29, is joining his cousin, Jovan Young, in cuffs for allegedly shooting the youngster to death just days before his 11th birthday.

According to police sources, Wallace and his 29-year-old uncle were shot inside of a Far Rockaway home near 45th Street off Beach Channel Drive on June 5, 2021. Wallace, a fifth grader at Challenge Charter School, suffered a deadly gunshot wound to the heart, while his uncle was hit in the shoulder. His uncle survived the attack.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation said that deadly shooting erupted due to a dispute over a shared parking spot.

While Jovan Young of Beach Channel Drive in Edgemere was cuffed and charged with murder mere days later, on Thursday, Lochan was apprehended two years later for allegedly playing a pivotal role in the senseless slaying.

Police sources charge that Ashram Lochan was the mastermind behind the incident and allegedly commanded Young to perform the shooting due to his ire over the parking space.

Lochan was peppered with questions from reporters as he was led out of the 101st Precinct by detectives on July 27. However, he refused to answer.

Lochan is charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.