Unruly passenger leads to emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Republic Airways plane was forced to make an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport on Oct. 9 after a disruptive passenger was reported onboard.

According to a spokesperson from Republic Airways, a passenger began acting erratically toward the end of the flight, which prompted the emergency landing. The passenger was taken into custody for questioning yet the exact details surrounding the incident has yet to be divulged.

“Our crew responded to the situation in accordance with our procedures and with professionalism and a concern for safety of all aboard,” the spokesperson said, adding, “We apologize to our passengers for this disruption to their travels.”

Republic Flight 4817 took off from Indianapolis International Airport and was due to land at LaGuardia, but the disruption forced the pilot to make a slight deviation when coming into Runway 4 just after 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Authorities converged on the strip, including members of the FDNY and NYPD.

“American Eagle flight 4817, operated by Republic Airways with service from Indianapolis to New York (LGA) deplaned on the taxiway upon arrival at LGA due to a potential security issue. The aircraft landed safely, and all customers deplaned without incident,” the airline said in a statement.

According to American Airlines, 78 passengers and 4 crew members were evacuated without any reported injuries.