Boy, 4, dies of medical episode after struck by driver in Queens crash

A 4-year-old boy died at the hospital after he was struck by a driver in South Jamaica, Queens, Saturday evening, according to police.

The child ran away from his guardian and into the street at 147th Street, between 119th Avenue and Foch Boulevard, at 6:17 p.m. on Aug. 20, when a motorist heading north in a Toyota RAV4 SUV struck him, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Paramedics brought the youngster to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition, but at the healthcare facility he suffered a medical episode and died, cops said.

The boy was nonverbal autistic, according to law enforcement sources.

Officials did not immediately disclose his cause of death and police have yet to release the child’s identity until they can notify his family.

The 33-year-old driver stayed on the scene of the crash, and police do not suspect any criminality and have not made arrests in this case.