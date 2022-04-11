BREAKING: Queens cop shoots machete-wielding man in domestic dispute

A Queens cop shot and wounded a machete-wielding man while responding to a domestic dispute on Monday morning, police reported.

The incident happened at about 9:48 a.m. on April 11 in the vicinity of 33rd Street and Broadway in Astoria.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 call at the location about a domestic disturbance and came across a 27-year-old man, who was brandishing a machete.

At some point, one of the officers opened fire on the machete-wielding man, striking him in the groin. It was not yet immediately known what prompted the cop to fire his weapon.

The injured suspect was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police have also placed him in their custody, with charges pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

One officer was also treated at a local hospital for what was described as minor injuries, police sources said. The nature of the officer’s injuries, and how they obtained them, were not yet disclosed.

The NYPD has scheduled a 1 p.m. press conference outside the 114th Precinct stationhouse in Astoria to provide further details.

Check back with amNY.com later for more on this developing story.