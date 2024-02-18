Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Queens

Brute assaults 70-year-old-man in Queens subway station fare evasion scheme

By Posted on
Suspect who assaults man in Queens subway fare evasion scheme
Police are searching for a brute who shoved a 70-year-old man to the ground inside a Queens subway station over a skipped fare, authorities said.
Photo courtesy of the NYDP

Transit police in Queens are searching for a brute who shoved a 70-year-old man to the ground inside a subway station over a fare evasion scheme, authorities said.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded on Thursday morning inside of the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue station, where the 7 line intersects with the E, F, M and R trains.

At around 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 15, authorities said, the senior apparently attempted to walk through an emergency gate to the E line that the suspect held open. Police said the perpetrator then apparently demanded payment from the senior for access, which led to a verbal dispute.

When the 70-year-old refused to cough up the dough, sources familiar with the case, the alleged con man apparently grew enraged and pushed the victim to the concrete floor, then high-tailed it from the scene.

Police are searching for a brute who shoved a 70-year-old man to the ground inside a Queens subway station over a skipped fare, authorities said. Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops say the senior was treated at the scene for cuts and bruises to the head, but refused to be examined at a hospital. 

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes he will be recognized. The brute is believed to be in his 40’s and was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket and pants, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Emergency exit gates have been described by the MTA as a “superhighway” of fare evasion, which costs the authority millions of dollars in revenue. Police also say fare evasion has a strong correlation to other more serious criminal activity.

Last month, the MTA announced a pilot program to test opening emergency exit gates on a 15-second delay in an effort to deter fare evasion at select subway stops around the system.

With reporting by Robert Pozarycki

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Related Articles

More from around NYC