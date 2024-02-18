Brute assaults 70-year-old-man in Queens subway station fare evasion scheme

Police are searching for a brute who shoved a 70-year-old man to the ground inside a Queens subway station over a skipped fare, authorities said.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Transit police in Queens are searching for a brute who shoved a 70-year-old man to the ground inside a subway station over a fare evasion scheme, authorities said.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded on Thursday morning inside of the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue station, where the 7 line intersects with the E, F, M and R trains.

At around 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 15, authorities said, the senior apparently attempted to walk through an emergency gate to the E line that the suspect held open. Police said the perpetrator then apparently demanded payment from the senior for access, which led to a verbal dispute.

When the 70-year-old refused to cough up the dough, sources familiar with the case, the alleged con man apparently grew enraged and pushed the victim to the concrete floor, then high-tailed it from the scene.

Cops say the senior was treated at the scene for cuts and bruises to the head, but refused to be examined at a hospital.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes he will be recognized. The brute is believed to be in his 40’s and was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket and pants, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Emergency exit gates have been described by the MTA as a “superhighway” of fare evasion, which costs the authority millions of dollars in revenue. Police also say fare evasion has a strong correlation to other more serious criminal activity.

Last month, the MTA announced a pilot program to test opening emergency exit gates on a 15-second delay in an effort to deter fare evasion at select subway stops around the system.

With reporting by Robert Pozarycki