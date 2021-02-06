Disturbing video shows Queens home invaders as they held man at gunpoint | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD released startling video Saturday morning from inside a Queens home invaded by two armed suspects who terrorized family members at gunpoint on Friday.

The brief film shows the suspects forcing a man to the floor at gunpoint, then restraining him inside the residence on 89th Street near 85th Road in Woodhaven at about 2:55 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Six people were inside the residence at the time of the home invasion, including two children: a 10-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy. Cops said the two gunmen confronted the victims after entering the home through a basement window.

After demanding cash and jewelry, law enforcement sources reported, the two suspects proceeded to tie up the adult victims: an 18-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman.

The video shows one of the gunmen, while brandishing a silver handgun, ordering a male victim to lie face down on the living room floor and place his hands behind his back.

Seconds later, the video cuts to show the victim with his wrists bound with what appeared to be cable ties. A second gunman then appears, carrying a black handgun, and says something to the restrained man.

Police said the suspects managed only to retrieve a safe key from the home before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to the incident. No serious injuries were reported.

Cops described the first suspect in the video as a man with a dark complexion between 20 and 30 years of age, standing 6 feet tall and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the Champion logo on the front, a black du-rag, a black mask, dark sweatpants and white sneakers.

The other perpetrator, police said, was a man with a light complexion between 20 and 30 years of age, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a black bubble jacket over a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and burgundy sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.