Queens crash leaves woman critically injured after hit-and-run driver strikes and pins her

A woman is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run driver pinned her against a car in a Queens crash Sunday morning, according to police.

The motorist rammed a white pickup truck into the 49-year-old victim and against another car at 120th Avenue and 167th Street in South Jamaica around 8:30 a.m. on May 8, before fleeing the scene.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital where she remains in critical condition, police said.

Photos from the scene show the other car she was pinned against with dents in the vehicle’s rear.

Police continue to investigate the incident and find the driver.

The violent crash comes on top of at least nine people killed in traffic violence over the past week in New York City, including an elderly Bronx man who was struck while trying to cross a street in an electric wheelchair scooter Saturday night.