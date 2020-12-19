Flower delivery ruse leads to Queens home invasion as bandits steal $20K from woman: cops | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for three suspects involved in a daring Queens home invasion on Friday afternoon, during which they assaulted a woman and stole $20,000 in loot.

Cops said an unidentified man rang the doorbell of a mansion on Haddon Street in Jamaica Estates just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 18, claiming he was a flower deliveryman.

When the woman opened the door, according to authorities, the man pushed her down to the ground and struck her in the face with an unknown object.

A second man then exited a white van outside the house, as a third man exited a black sedan, police said. The trio entered the home and gathered approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry and clothing before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

EMS later arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where she is in stable condition with injuries to her face and ear, police said.

Authorities describe all three suspects as men with dark complexions between the ages of 20 and 25, wearing all black clothing. They stood between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall, police said.

Police released surveillance video taken from outside the home on Friday that shows one of the suspects approaching the house with flowers in hand. The video goes on to show the other two suspects approaching the home.

Police also released images of one of the suspects, along with the white van and black sedan.