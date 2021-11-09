Murder suspect questioned in fatal Queens stabbing

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are questioning a suspect connected to a deadly stabbing on a Queens street Monday evening.

Police said Christopher Roche, 26, of 164th Street died after being knifed in the back in front of an apartment building at 166-05 89th Ave. in Jamaica.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct found Roche unconscious and unresponsive at the location at about 8:50 p.m. on Nov. 8. Responding EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sources familiar with the investigation said Roche was fatally attacked after being embroiled in a dispute, though the nature of the argument has not yet been established.

Cops at the location found the person of interest at the scene and took them into custody for further interrogation.

Charges against the individual are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.