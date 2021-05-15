NYC SHOOTINGS: Two gunned down in Brooklyn and Queens as gun violence rages on

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men were shot dead on the streets of Brooklyn and Queens between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning as the continues to battle a gun violence surge across the city.

The period also saw four other individuals shot and wounded in separate incidents across the Bronx and Queens.

Cops said the first deadly shooting took place Friday evening in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn — where a man was cut down while riding his scooter through the area.

At about 6:03 p.m. on May 14, police reported, the victim rode his scooter along Marcus Garvey Boulevard near Hancock Street when the shooter appeared on the scene, took aim and opened fire.

Law enforcement sources said the gunman struck the victim at least five times across his body, knocking him off his ride to the pavement. The victim attempted to flee from the scene on foot, but ultimately collapsed a short distance away in front of 344 Marcus Garvey Blvd.

The gunman, meanwhile, fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Officers from the 81st Precinct and EMS units responded to the shooting. Paramedics rushed the victim to Interfaith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. So far, no arrests have been made in the case, police said.

The other homicide happened in Hollis, Queens early Saturday morning, when a drive-by gunman shot and killed a 26-year-old man as he drove with friends away from a house party.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim and three passengers hopped into a Acura sedan near 199-14 Hollis Ave. at about 4:16 a.m. on May 15 and began to drive away.

Seconds later, cops said, an unidentified shooter in an unknown vehicle drove up to the Acura and pulled the trigger, striking the 26-year-old man in the torso. The vehicle and shooter then bolted from the scene.

After being wounded, police sources said, the victim began swerving the Acura; a man riding in the front passenger’s seat managed to take control of the vehicle, bringing it to a stop about a half-mile away at the corner of Francis Lewis Boulevard and 111th Avenue.

Officers from the 113th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. The victim later died of his injuries at Queens Hospital Center; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Other shootings

Police are also investigating four other non-fatal shootings — three of which occurred in the Bronx — between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

In one incident, a man was shot and injured following a dispute with three men inside a pawn shop at 966 Westchester Ave. in Longwood at about 5:43 p.m. on May 14.

At this point, police do not know what triggered the argument that led to the shooting. Cops said one of the three suspects shot the victim in both legs, then fled with his cohorts inside a gray Nissan Maxima with Pennsylvania plates that traveled southbound on Westchester Avenue.

Officers from the 41st Precinct responded to the scene. EMS brought the victim to Lincoln Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Bronx detectives are also investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old man who was struck in the buttocks and legs at 3249 Corsa Ave. in the Laconia section of the Bronx late Friday night.

Police sources said the victim walked into Jacobi Hospital seeking treatment at about 11:06 p.m. on May 14. Cops have obtained few details about the shooting; sources described the victim as being uncooperative.

A few hours later, a 38-year-old man was shot in the back in front of 1756 Lacombe Ave. in Clason Point at about 4:03 a.m. on May 15.

According to law enforcement sources, the motive for the shooting and a description of the suspect were not immediately known. EMS brought the victim to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

Finaly, police in Queens are investigating the shooting of a 32-year-old man in South Ozone Park on Friday night.

Cops said the victim was standing in front of a home at 124-10 111th Ave. at about 7:22 p.m. on May 14 when the shots rang out.

The victim later told police that he didn’t see his shooter, and that he only heard shots and felt pain. He then discovered that he had been shot in the leg.

EMS brought the victim to Jamaica Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in any of the six shooting incidents, police reported.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.