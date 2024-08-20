The alleged Queens car thief who stole a vehicle in Corona over the weekend and led police on a white-knuckle chase after narrowly missing mowing down an officer was remanded on Tuesday.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry led a slew of cops into a Queens Criminal Courtroom on Aug. 20 to face 19-year-old Keyah Richardson, the man prosecutors charge stole a 2020 White Infinity before nearly running down a man and his young child.

The chaos unfolded on Sunday near 34th Avenue and 99th Street shortly before 5 p.m. when the out-of-control driver reversed into a metal gate, almost striking the child. As cops surrounded the stolen car, they ordered the driver to exit, however, police say he disobeyed commands and instead attempted to flee by zooming away. Prosecutors recounted that during the escape Richardson showed little care for human life when he careened forward straight into the path of an officer, striking him and sending him diving onto the hood of a parked car in order to avoid being mowed down.

“He then puts the car in drive, accelerates at an officer, strikes the officer as he tries to jump out of the way, pins the same cop between his car and a parked vehicle, and then takes off. Our officer is being treated at a local area hospital for thankfully non-life threatening injuries,” Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The incident didn’t end there, however. According to court documents, Richardson allegedly led police on a 20-minute chase that ended with the getaway driver ditching the stolen car on 97th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Richardson was allegedly spotted carrying a white bag into a building where he scaled a ladder and jumped to an adjacent roof, still trying to avoid police. Cops finally arrested Richardson at 5:05 p.m. on the roof of 38-11 97 Street. He was found to be in possession of a diagnostic key programmer (a tool used to break into vehicles) and a license plate associated with the stolen vehicle.

Appearing in court Tuesday with his hands cuffed behind his back, Richardson rapidly shook his head as ADA Ryan Licciardello related his alleged crimes to the courtroom despite, according to statements made on the record, that he identified himself in surveillance video he was shown, stating: “That looks like me.”

Richardson’s defense argued that Richardson, being only 19, was scared and simply attempted to escape and did not intentionally put officers or the public at risk. PBA President Hendry did not buy this, charging that he just did not care who he hurt or killed as long as he escaped.

“He almost hit a young child and an adult, he didn’t care until he fled, and he ran until he was captured by a police officer. He didn’t think twice about stopping and trying to kill a New York City police officer,” Hendry told amNewYork Metro.

Richardson was held in custody with Judge Michael Gaffey believing that he could pose a flight risk due to his hefty charges that include attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, grand larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, and more. If convicted Richardson faces 40 years to life behind bars.

“This defendant is accused of attempting to murder a New York City police officer with a stolen car and nearly striking an adult and child as he drove on a North Corona sidewalk. Thanks to extraordinary police work, this defendant was arrested before anyone else could be harmed. I am grateful that the injured officer is recuperating from his injuries,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said