Child in Queens fighting for life after being injured in three-alarm house fire | amNewYork

Queens

Child in Queens fighting for life after being injured in three-alarm house fire

By
0
comments
Posted on
A Fire Chief radios conditions during a three alarm fire on Beach 86 Street. A child was rescued from a private dwelling. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A young child was critically injured during a three-alarm inferno at a Queens home on Saturday morning, authorities reported.

The Fire Department said the blaze broke out at about 10:28 a.m. on Jan. 30 inside a two-story home along Beach 86th Street near Rockaway Freeway in Rockaway Beach.

According to the FDNY, the flames apparently emanated in the basement of the dwelling before spreading. 

Thirty-three FDNY units and 138 firefighters responded to the incident, battling the flames and frigid conditions.

Firefighters are covered in soot after operating at a fire on Beach 86 Street. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Firefighters found the child inside the burning home and rushed her out. The unidentified youngster was brought by paramedics to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in critical condition.

“Please God, let the child make it,” said one horrified onlooker, Ebony Cruz, at the scene.

Three other residents inside the home were also brought to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The blaze was brought under control at about 12:09 p.m. Saturday. No cause was immediately determined; the Fire Department Marshals are investigating.

Firefighters are covered in soot after operating at a fire on Beach 86 Street. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

