Queens drive-by shooting suspects hit mom as she walked with her two young children near police precinct: cops

The suspects in a Queens drive-by shooting who struck a young mother as she walked with her two young children on Friday night remain at large, police reported.

On Saturday morning, the NYPD released surveillance video showing the vehicle involved in the horrific incident, which happened at about 6:44 p.m. on July 15 in front of an apartment building at 15-02 Mott Ave. in Far Rockaway, just down the block from the 101st Precinct stationhouse.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the mother, a 28-year-old woman, was walking along Mott Avenue with her five-year-old child while pushing her two-year-old child being in a stroller when the suspects rolled up in a black Acura MDX, and one individual inside the SUV began firing shots.

Authorities said the mother suffered gunshot wounds to her right arm and back. Neither child was injured.

A second individual, a 44-year-old man nearby, was also struck in the left arm by one of the gunshots, police said.

Following the gunfire, the suspects fled in the Acura MDX along Mott Avenue eastbound, before turning southbound onto Caffery Avenue.

Officers from the 101st Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed both shooting victims to Jamaica Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

The surveillance video that the NYPD released Saturday night shows the vehicle at the scene of the crime, and traveling along Caffery Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the drive-by shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.