Queens man allegedly killed girlfriend with sword in domestic dispute: cops

File photo/Lloyd Mitchell

A Queens man was booked Tuesday night for allegedly murdering his girlfriend during a dispute that afternoon, police reported.

Peter Ikonomou, 37, faces murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges for allegedly stabbing Mindy Singer, 35, to death during an argument inside his apartment on 85th Road in Briarwood. 

Officers from the 107th Precinct found Singer, who lived on the Grand Central Parkway service road in Forest Hills, stabbed multiple times about the body — with a sword sticking out of her buttocks — inside a closet in Ikonomou’s fourth-floor apartment at about 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 7. 

Sources familiar with the investigation said neighbors heard screams from a fourth-floor balcony and called 911 for assistance, prompting the 107th Precinct’s response.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced Singer dead at the location.

Police said Ikonomou remained at the location when officers arrived. He was taken into custody for further questioning, and charged Tuesday evening.

The motive for the homicide remains unknown and under investigation, law enforcement sources said.

