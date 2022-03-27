Queens shooting leaves man dead from two bullets to head: cops

Detectives are looking for the Queens shooting suspect who gunned down a man on a residential block Saturday night.

Police said the man was shot twice in the head in front of an apartment building at 634 Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway at about 8:13 p.m. on March 26.

Officers from the 101st Precinct found the victim while responding to a ShotSpotter activation on the block. ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s network of sensors designed to detect possible sounds of gunfire and prompt a rapid police response.

EMS rushed the man to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

As of Sunday morning, police have not yet disclosed details about a possible motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.