Queens shooting near bar leaves man with bullet in his neck

A man was critically injured in a Queens shooting near a bar early on Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. on April 24 near the corner of Hillside Avenue and 179th Place in Jamaica, steps away from the entrance the 179th Street station on the F line.

According to law enforcement sources, the 37-year-old man took a bullet to his neck as a result of a dispute that broke out at a bar near the intersection. It’s not clear, whether he was the intended target, or if he was part of the argument.

Officers from the 107th Precinct responded to the scene. EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects involved in the shooting. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.