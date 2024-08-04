Queens Village blaze: FDNY battles five-alarm inferno amid scorching temperatures

Firefighters operate on the roof as heavy flames shoot through multiple private dwellings and garages during a five-alarm fire in Queens Village.

Firefighters battled a raging five-alarm fire in Queens as temperatures soared in the New York City area on Saturday afternoon.

The fire erupted just after 4:05 p.m. on Aug. 3, when an EMS supervisor spotted heavy smoke in the vicinity of 188-21 Francis Lewis Boulevard in Queens Village. Three civilians and 11 firefighters were injured in the blaze, according to FDNY Assistant Chief Joseph Pfeifer.

Upon arrival, Engine Companies 301 and 326 reported heavy fire and smoke conditions from the rear of three private dwellings. Fire Department personnel also reported flames running between the ceiling and roof on the interiors of four other dwellings as units worked to get ahead of the blaze.

The fire ultimately consumed seven buildings and two garages in total.

A nearby resident told amNewYork Metro that they heard the fire start. “I heard a loud spark and then saw a loud boom and bright orange flames,” the neighbor said.

Units removed a propane tank from one of the dwellings and extinguished a car that caught fire. Over 130 firefighters from the 14th Division put eight hose-lines into operation to knock down the main body of the fire. Firefighters worked to ventilate the roof by cutting a hole and breaking windows.

The fire was placed under control at 7:15 p.m. The FDNY Fire Marshals Office will determine the origin and cause of the blaze.