An online fundraiser has been launched to raise money to help pay for the medical bills of a migrant child who was struck by a bus in Queens last week while on his way home from school.

Eleven-year-old Jorge was returning home from the Growing Up Green charter school on May 17 when a southbound Q69 bus struck the 7th grader on 21st Street and 39th Avenue in Long Island City at around 3:40 p.m. According to police sources, he suffered two broken ankles and head trauma.

Jorge was treated at the scene by police and firefighters before being rushed to New York Presbyterian Cornell where he remains almost a week later.

According to Myrna Tinoco Rodriguez, whose son attends the school with the 11-year-old, Jorge recently emigrated to the Big Apple with his family from Ecuador amidst the asylum seeker surge.

“I know the family are recent arrivals to the US/NYC. I met Jorge a couple of times when picking up my son,” Rodriguez told amNewYork Metro, while encouraging people to donate.

“We conversed in Spanish, and I was so impressed with his poise. He has such a polite and well-spoken manner when speaking to me. I know that he comes from a resilience he developed coming from Ecuador at a young age and figuring out the ins and outs of his new life here,” Rodriguez said.

The fundraiser has been organized by Growing Up Green, a charter school in Long Island City. The school is attempting to raise money for Jorge and his family in order to help pay for his medical expenses as he continues to recover in hospital.

“Jorge is currently in the hospital with substantial injuries and his family needs our support in helping with medical bills,” wrote Latoya Lindsay, who is the Community and Family Engagement Coordinator at the school, on the fundraiser page.

“Growing Up Green has started a GoFundMe page to support Jorge and his family. Please consider a contribution and share this with your friends and families. Every dollar counts and no amount is too small to give.”

The fundraiser has currently raised $11,650, with 216 people having donated. Jorge’s fellow classmates are hoping New Yorkers donate to the GoFundMe. They aim to raise $15,000.

The GoFundMe can be found here: https://gofund.me/9e2117eb