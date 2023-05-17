Teenager struck by MTA bus in Queens, in serious but stable condition

An MTA bus struck a teenager in Astoria, Queens on Wednesday afternoon leaving the victim with serious injuries, MTA sources confirmed.

A southbound Q69 bus hit the teen in the vicinity of 21st Street and 39th Avenue at around 3:39 p.m., an MTA spokesman said. While the MTA did not provide a statement or further information, sources with knowledge of the incident reported that the teenager reportedly suffered a broken arm and head trauma.

The sources also stated that while the situation appeared grave, the victim—who is reportedly between the ages of 14 and 16–was apparently awake and breathing when removed by the FDNY and EMS from beneath the bus. The teenager was rushed to New York Presbyterian Cornell in serious but stable condition.

Blood could be observed beneath one of the vehicle’s wheels while responding NYPD officers and MTA officials looked over the bus and investigated the incident.