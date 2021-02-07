Shooter executes man in vehicle parked on Queens street in broad daylight: NYPD | amNewYork

Quantcast
Queens

Shooter executes man in vehicle parked on Queens street in broad daylight: NYPD

Cops from the 113th Precinct probe a fatal shooting on Linden Blvd on Feb 7, 2021.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Cops are looking for the gunman who executed a man in broad daylight on a Queens street on a snowy Sunday afternoon, police reported.

The deadly shooting happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 7 in front of the Golden Krust shop at 200-08 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans.

According to law enforcement sources, the shooter approached a 37-year-old man as he sat inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV with Florida plates and started pulling the trigger. Authorities said the killer fired multiple shots, striking the victim numerous times in the head before fleeing.

Officers from the 113th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. The victim, not identified, was pronounced dead at the location.

Numerous spent shell casings were found on the snowy ground. Nearby residents expressed shock over the shooting.

A detective examines the bullet-riddled window to the driver’s side of the victim’s Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

“I was coming out of the hair supply store, I heard numerous pops,” said Christina Young. “The paramedics were working him, he was lifeless.”

“The gun violence around here is absolutely senseless,” added another resident, Travis King.

At this early point in the ongoing investigation, police did not have a further description of the gunman, or a possible motive for the murder.

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell. 

Updated on Feb. 7 at 4:55 p.m.

