Drive-by shooters blast bullets at four men in front of Queens home: cops

Detectives in Queens are looking for the suspects who shot a group of four men as they stood outside a home during a drive-by shooting on Monday night.

Police said the victims were hit in front of a residence near the corner of 145th Drive and 180th Street in Rosedale at about 7 p.m. on July 12.

According to law enforcement sources, the unidentified shooters pulled up in a white sedan and began firing at the group of men. It’s believed the shooting was in retaliation for a dispute that occurred among the shooters and the victims previously.

At this point in the investigation, authorities said, it’s not clear if the shooters specifically targeted any one individual among the group of victims.

Cops said three of the victims were rushed to Jamaica Hospital for treatment of their injuries: a 22-year-old man shot in the right leg; a 27-year-old man hit in the right shoulder; and a second 27-year-old man shot in the right leg.

A fourth victim, a 28-year-old man hit in both legs and the buttocks, sought treatment at North Shore Hospital in Manhasset, police noted.

All of the victims are recovering from injuries not considered life-threatening, law enforcement sources reported.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.