Suspect sought in Queens restaurant shooting that left man wounded

The suspect (inset) in a shooting at the Wild Onion Restaurant in St. Albans, Queens on Dec. 29, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The suspect in a Queens restaurant shooting on Friday night that left a man seriously wounded remains at large, police reported.

On Saturday, the NYPD released images of the perpetrator sought for the gun violence that occurred at the Wild Onion Restaurant and Lounge, located at 119-10 Merrick Blvd. in St. Albans, at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 29.

According to law enforcement sources, the gunman walked into the establishment and targeted the victim, a 39-year-old man. The suspect pulled out a firearm and rattled off several shots, striking the victim in the shoulder and torso.

Following the shooting, police reported, the perpetrator fled the scene on foot southbound along Merrick Boulevard.

The incident was reported to the 113th Precinct. Police said the victim sought treatment via private means at Jamaica Hospital, and was admitted in stable condition.

Entering the final week of 2023, the 113th Precinct had reported a 32% decrease in shootings year-to-date, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Law enforcement sources described the shooter as a man with a medium complexion and a thin build, standing about 6 feet tall, and having facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.