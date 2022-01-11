Suspect sought for deadly Queens shooting triggered by dispute: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives are looking for the gunman who murdered a 44-year-old man in a Queens shooting on Monday afternoon.

Police said the bloodshed occurred at about 4:57 p.m. on Jan. 10 in front of an apartment building at 132-44 41st Ave. in Flushing.

According to law enforcement sources, the unidentified victim got involved in a dispute with the unknown gunman. The argument eventually led to violence when the perpetrator opened fire, striking the victim in the neck.

After firing the shot, cops said, the perpetrator fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 109th Precinct found the wounded victim while responding to a 911 call about an unconscious male at the location.

EMS rushed the wounded man to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.