Trucker with suspended license hits and kills e-biker on Queens bike route: cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A truck driver with a suspended license hit and killed an e-bike rider on a designated bike route in Queens, on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Shakai Waye, 33, was driving a box truck heading west on 47th Avenue in Sunnyside 8:36 a.m. and made a right turn on 47th Street when he fatally struck Qiang Tu, 58, who was going in the same direction on a pedal-assist bicycle, according to the authorities.

Paramedics found the victim unconscious and with injuries all over his body, and rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Waye, of Newark, New Jersey, stayed on the scene and police charged him for driving with a suspended license, according to a Department spokeswoman.

Cops did not issue any other charges against him related to the collision, the spokeswoman said.

There have been eight previous crashes with the same amount of injuries at that intersection during the past decade, but no fatalities, according to data by the website NYC Crash Mapper.

The two-way 47th Avenue in Queens part of a Department of Transportation bike route and has a path for motorists and pedal pushers marked by so-called bicycle “sharrows” dotting the street, along with signs asking drivers to share the road.