Tough guy tackled senior woman to the ground in random Queens attack: cops

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the brute who tackled a 75-year-old woman on the street in a random Queens attack on Wednesday afternoon.

The NYPD released video of the tough guy behind the brazen attack, which occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 in front of a barber shop at 116-23 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills.

According to law enforcement sources, the hooligan rushed up to the victim and tackled her to the concrete sidewalk. Police said there was no known reason for the assault.

After sacking the senior, authorities reported, the perpetrator got up and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 112th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to a local hospital for treatment of facial and neck injuries.

The video police released on Thursday morning shows the heavy-set suspect walking along Queens Boulevard, wearing a dark green jacket and matching pants along with a gray or black hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.