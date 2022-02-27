Two brutes bash man on R train in random Queens subway attack: cops

Transit detectives are looking for two brutes behind a violent attack of a man on board a subway train in Queens last week.

The attack occurred last Thursday, Feb. 24, about two hours before a more heinous assault of a woman who was attacked by a hammer-wielding man while entering the Queens Plaza station in Long Island City. At this time, it’s not believed the two incidents are connected.

Authorities said the first attack happened at about 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 on board a Forest Hills-bound R train approaching the 67th Street subway station in Forest Hills.

According to police, the 35-year-old male victim was sitting inside a train car when the two suspects entered just after the train stopped. The suspects then smacked the man about the head with an unknown object, then ran out of the train car and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The assault appears to be random, authorities noted, as no words were exchanged between the victim and two assailants prior to the attack.

Officers from the 112th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20 responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with a laceration and bleeding.

Cops described the two suspects as men between 20 and 30 years of age. On Sunday, the NYPD released security camera images of the pair.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the hammer-wielding brute who attacked and robbed a female Health Department worker as she entered the Queens Plaza station at about 11:22 p.m. on Feb. 24. The attack left the 57-year-old woman in critical condition with a fractured skull.

On Feb. 25, the NYPD released video footage showing the attack on a station staircase. Police described him as a man with a cane, 6 feet tall and wearing a black hooded coat, a black mask, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding either Queens subway attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.