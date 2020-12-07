Two children drive parents’ car from Queens to Delaware: NYPD | amNewYork

Quantcast
Two children, ages 12 and 7, from south central Queens were found at a rest stop on the border of New Jersey and Delaware after taking one of their parents’ cars on a multi-state joy ride Monday, according to authorities.

The cousins, a 12-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, departed in a family car and headed south Monday morning, according to the NYPD. Police were notified of the youngsters’ trip by the boy’s parents around 10 a.m.

Around 2:30 p.m., the kids’ family received a notification that the children had attempted to use a family credit card at a rest stop on the border of New Jersey and Delaware, cops said.

Local police were called to location, where they spotted the cousins and transported them to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

Police said the motivation behind the road trip is currently unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

This first appeared on QNS.com

