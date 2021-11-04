Two teenagers slashed during brawl a block from high school in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 14-year-old boy faces assault charges for allegedly knifing two other teenagers down the block from a Queens high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the brawl broke out at about 4:22 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the corner of 67th Avenue and 108th Street in Forest Hills, about a block east of the entrance to Forest Hills High School.

Sources familiar with the case reported that the three individuals involved in the melee are all Forest Hills students. The circumstances leading up to the fracas were not disclosed.

Officers from the 112th Precinct responded to the incident and found a 15-year-old boy who suffered a puncture wound to his left hand, and a 14-year-old boy with a slash wound to his right arm.

EMS brought both victims to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in Flushing for treatment of their injuries, which were not life threatening.

Meanwhile, cops recovered the 14-year-old male suspect near the crime scene as well as a switch blade allegedly used in the fight.

Police charged the youngster with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. His name is being withheld due to his age.

The incident occurs as the city’s public schools battles an uptick in violence, specifically gun-related incidents, on campuses across the Five Boroughs. Members of the NYC School Safety Coalition recently rallied in Lower Manhattan demanding that the city do more to secure schools and keep weapons out.

On Oct. 25, outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would step up metal detector usage at random school buildings and would add school safety agents and officers to some locations.

amNewYork Metro reached out to the Department of Education for comment on the incident, and is awaiting a response.