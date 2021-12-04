Subway creep tried to rape woman at Queens station stairwell: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Special victims detectives need the public’s help in finding the male deviant who attempted to rape a woman at a Queens subway station earlier this week.

Police released video footage Friday night of the perpetrator behind the brazen attack, which occurred at about 6:10 a.m. on Dec. 1 at the 169th Street F train station in Jamaica.

According to law enforcement sources, the creep approached the 30-year-old woman from behind as she walked up the stairwell leading out of the station to the street level.

Cops said he then tackled the victim, then reached under her skirt and yanked down her tights. The suspect then attempted to rape the woman, but was startled after seeing a passerby approaching.

The perverted perpetrator then bolted from the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 107th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

As shown in the security camera footage, the attacker wore a navy blue jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, a gray baseball cap and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding the failed rapist’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.