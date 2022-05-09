BREAKING: Two women shot and critically injured in Queens

Detectives in Queens are looking for the suspect who shot and critically injured two women on Monday morning, police reported.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the shooting appears to be domestic in nature.

Police said the shooting happened at about 8:27 a.m. on May 9 in an apartment above the Wizard Electronics store at 66-17 Fresh Pond Road, off Palmetto Street, in Ridgewood.

According to law enforcement sources, the unidentified 49-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to her abdomen and shoulder.

Upon further investigation, cops said, they also found a 51-year-old woman at the location with a bullet wound to her head.

According to a source, one of the victims is a neighbor living on the second floor who was shot after hearing an argument above her and climbing upstairs to check on the disturbance.

EMS rushed both victims to Elmhurst Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

Officers from the 104th Precinct closed off several blocks of Fresh Pond Road near the crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Citizen app reported that cops are looking for a possible suspect seen fleeing inside a vehicle with tinted windows heading westbound along Palmetto Street, which is a one-way eastbound. Police, however, could not immediately confirm that information.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Additional reporting by Emily Davenport and Lloyd Mitchell.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for additional updates.