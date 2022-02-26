SEE IT: New York stands united with Ukraine at latest rally in Times Square

Hundreds of people took to the red steps of Times Square on Saturday afternoon in a sea of blue and gold to support Ukraine and denounce Russia’s ongoing invasion of the eastern European country.

Protestors screamed “Down with Vlad Putin, get out of Ukraine!” during the Feb. 26 demonstration at the crossroads of the world. It was the latest public show of support in the Big Apple since Putin’s forces first attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“We don’t want to be apart of communism. We enjoy our freedom,” said one speaker, Victor Gretski.

Many demonstrators wore the blue-and-gold Ukrainian flag while carrying signs denouncing Russia’s dictator for launching this unjust war.

“As a Russian we don’t want war. Only Putin does. The man is filled with greed,” said another demonstrator, Aliya Passova.

Fighting on the ground in Ukraine continued into its third day Saturday, with Putin’s forces attempting to take over the capital of Kyiv. The Ukrainian army and civilians are putting up a valiant fight in defense of their homeland; the Ukrainian government reported more than 3,500 dead or captured Russian soldiers.

Putin, meanwhile, continues to ratchet up the invasion by sending in additional forces and weaponry in the wake of international sanction and condemnation.

The U.S. is sending more than $350 million in military aid to Ukraine. Germany also announced it would be sending Ukraine additional anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles.

On the New York front, supporters of Ukraine are planning additional protests in Times Square set for 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.