SoHo shooting leaves sleeping homeless man injured: cops

A homeless man was hit with a stray bullet while sleeping during a SoHo shooting early Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 5 a.m. on March 12 in front of an apartment building 54 King St., off Varick Street.

Officers from the 1st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the 38-year-old homeless man, who had suffered a bullet wound to his right arm.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the victim was sleeping at the location when he was hit with the stray bullet. It’s not clear, at this point, who had pulled the trigger, or even from which direction the bullet had been fired.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of his injury, which was not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.