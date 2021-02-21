Probe continues into deadly shooting of crash victim on Staten Island | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives continue to investigate a deadly shooting on Staten Island on Saturday afternoon that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man.

The mortally wounded victim was found behind the wheel of a 2016 black Infiniti sedan that crashed at the corner of Van Duzer and Beach Streets in Stapleton at around 3:07 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the 120th Precinct found the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso. Detectives determined that the man had been shot some time before he collided his Infiniti with an unoccupied blue van at the intersection.

EMS units rushed the victim to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Thus far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.