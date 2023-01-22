Cops investigating vandalism of Staten Island synagogue as hate crime

Cops are looking for the group of sneaks they say vandalized a Staten Island synagogue over the weekend.

At approximately 12:27 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, a white Honda SUV pulled up in front of the Congregation Toras Emes of Staten Island Synagogue on Hylan Boulevard, at which time a passenger exited the vehicle from the back and ran through the house of worship’s vinyl fencing, causing extensive damage.

The individual then re-entered the SUV, which fled southbound on Hylan Boulevard.

The incident is being investigated by NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

The suspect wanted for wrecking the fence is described by cops as a man with a thin build, last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The driver of the vehicle can be seen in surveillance footage wearing a red shirt, while another front seat passenger can be seen wearing a white shirt.

The congregation, which could not be reached for comment Sunday morning, considers itself “a warm and welcoming” and “modern” non-profit orthodox synagogue, according to its social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.