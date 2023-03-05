Creep wanted for Upper West Side rape: cops

Cops are looking for the creep who raped a woman on the Upper West Side over the weekend.

According to police, at around 1:20 a.m. on March 4, a man followed a woman into a building near West End Avenue and West 65th Street. Once inside, cops say the suspect followed the woman into an elevator before forcing her out of it and into a stairwell, where he brutally raped her. The perp then allegedly forced the woman outside of the building before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

The suspect is described by police as a 5’8″ man that’s approximately 150 pounds and believed to be in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are confidential.