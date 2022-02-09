Working Families Party backs Jumaane Williams in bid to unseat Governor Hochul

The Working Families Party (WFP) threw its support Wednesday to progressive Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in his bid to become New York’s next governor.

Williams is challenging Governor Kathy Hochul in this June’s Democratic primary, and having the support of the third-party Working Families may help win some more progressive Democratic voters to his side this spring.

Williams also earned progressive support from two colleagues in city government and fellow Brooklynites — City Comptroller Brad Lander and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso — and New York Communities for Change, Make the Road Action, and Citizen Action of New York.

Sochie Nnaemeka, director of the New York Working Families Party, said Williams would help bridge the economic gaps in New York and give a lift to working-class residents struggling to make ends meet.

“New York’s billionaires have made record profits while working people struggle just to afford housing and medical care. Too many of us are working longer hours for smaller paychecks that don’t keep up with the cost of living. Too many of our neighbors are on the brink of eviction, are struggling under debt, while working day in and day out,” said Nnaemeka. “If people can’t make ends meet in New York State, you know we’re on the wrong track. Jumaane will make sure that New York is for the people who keep New York running.”

Williams — who had the party’s support in an unsuccessful bid to oust the more moderate Hochul as lieutenant governor back in 2018 — accepted the Working Families support this year, while also announcing he would participate in a tour of cities in the Hudson Valley, the Capital District and Western New York, further expanding his progressive reach.

“Throughout my career of taking on the powerful to create change, the New York Working Families Party has been with me on the side of political courage and conviction. We’ve fought and won many battles before, and I’m humbled to have their support as we work to bring transformational change to New York,” said Williams.

Earning the Working Families Party’s support also offers Williams a potential safety net if he’s unsuccessful in the June Democratic primary. He may choose to continue his campaign on the Working Families line all the way to the November general election, if he chooses to do so — though historically, the WFP has often backed the Democratic nominee.

Four years ago, in 2018, the WFP nominated then-Governor Andrew Cuomo in his bid for a third-term in Albany after a feud with the moderate executive. The bad blood between the WFP and Cuomo arose in 2014 when the party backed actor Cynthia Nixon in her ultimately unsuccessful primary challenge of Cuomo.

This time around, Williams faces Hochul and Queens/Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi in the Democratic primary. With Hochul and Suozzi locking horns for traditional and moderate Democratic votes, Williams might have an opening to win the contest if he’s able to successfully round up a progressive coalition of primary voters.

The Democratic primary is June 28; the general election is Nov. 8. Register to vote at vote.nyc.