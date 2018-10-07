A man wanted for questioning in the death of his 1-year-old daughter and the injuries of her twin brother was found dead over the weekend of an apparent suicide, police said.

Mohammad Torabi, 31, was found on the third-floor landing of the Renaissance New York Hotel 57 in Midtown East on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Torabi was wanted for questioning after his daughter, Elaina Torabi, died and her twin brother was found in critical condition inside their Auburndale home Wednesday night. The twins’ 30-year-old mother was charged with felony assault on the little boy, police said, and charges in the girl's death were pending the results of the autopsy.

Torabi was found at about 1:15 p.m. when a housekeeper peered out of the hotel's 17th floor window, police said. There was no suicide note found.

The twins have three older sisters all under the age of 6 who were not injured, according to police and reports. The city’s Administration for Children's Services has taken custody of the older sisters, a city official said.

ACS had been called to the home at least once before concerning a drug issue with the mother, but there was no documented history of physical abuse, the official said. There was, however, an order of protection against the children’s father, according to the source.