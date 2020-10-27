Cops investigate stabbing that left one woman dead in Manhattan | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead in her Manhattan apartment.

Authorities say that at 4:34 p.m.on Oct. 18, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a foul odor inside of an apartment at the Saint Nicholas Houses, located at 2406 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem. Upon their arrival, officers found 35-year-old Jessica Mitcham in the bathroom of the apartment, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to her neck and chest.

EMS declared Mitcham dead at the scene. Her death has since been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.