Frontrunners in NYC mayoral race become clearer as campaign contributions released | amNewYork

If the money is any indication of popularity, three of the many, many mayoral candidates in the June 22 Democratic primary are ahead of the game as the date draws nearer.

Andrew Yang, one of the most recent entries into the race, says he has raised $6.5 million in the last 57 days from 15,600 donors, while city Comptroller Scott Stringer announced having $9.14 million in the proverbial bank and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has about $9.3 million in his coffers.

“I am overwhelmed by the support our campaign has received from every corner of this city,” Adams said. “Working people – everyday New Yorkers – are propelling this campaign, and our contributors represent the beautiful diversity of New York. Our campaign has the most support because we are a movement to deliver what hard-working New Yorkers deserve: a fair, safe, prosperous city that puts them first.”

For the filing period that ended on March 11, Adams can expect to gain about $750,000 from the city Campaign Finance Board’s 8-to-1 Matching Funds program, not a far cry from the $720,000 Stringer will receive as a participant in the program as well.

“We’re building a multiracial, intergenerational, people-powered coalition to go the distance and win this race,” Stringer said. “New Yorkers want a progressive leader to rebuild New York City fairer than ever before — and they know I’ll be ready on day one to do it. It’s time for a mayor with the vision, skills, and experience to lead our recovery. That’s why I’m in this race, and it’s why I’m so proud of the growing support we’re receiving across the city.”

The Yang campaign has received about 15,600 individual donations averaging about $107 each, which represent about 87% of their supporters, leading them to claim the advantage of grassroots support from New Yorkers.

“In 57 days Andrew has visited all 5 boroughs, held dozens and dozens of public events, and built a first rate grassroots campaign with the expertise, volunteer muscle, and message needed to win,” Campaign Managers Sasha Ahuja and Chris Coffey said. “Andrew’s message – that hope is on the way – is resonating with New Yorkers who are ready for the City they love to be back bustling again. With 100 days left, we have built the foundation and energy to win.”

Other high-profile candidates in crowded field include former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, former Civilian Complaint Review Board chair Maya Wiley, Diane Morales, Ray McGuire and Councilman Carlos Menchaca.

But New Yorkers can expect to be spoiled for spoiled for choice in the last three months of the race, there are currently 57 registered candidates for mayor with the CFB.