Couple aboard a Bronx-bound 4 train sustains injuries from knife-wielding madman

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYPD are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an unhinged individual who escalated a verbal dispute into a violent knife attack on a trip between Bowling Green, Manhattan and the Bronx.

The crazed suspect was caught on surveillance cameras at the East 170th and Jerome Avenue train station in the Bronx in grizzly footage of him wiping dry a blood-stained knife after stabbing a 37-year-old man and pushing his 33-year-old wife down a flight of subway stairs.

The origin of the argument remains unknown but it has been established that the male victim had intervened with the suspect, who was acting belligerently, on a northbound 4 train.

With both parties injured, the suspect fled the scene on foot. EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victims to NYC + Hospitals in stable condition, with the male punched in the head and stabbed in the arm and right side of his torso and the female suffering injuries to her right leg and right side of her torso.

The sought after criminal is described as a dark complexioned man, approximately 30 years old. Standing at 5’11” and weighing 180 pounds the suspect was last scene wearing a black Nike baseball hat, a blue face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.