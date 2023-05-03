A 14-year-old boy was beaten and subject to anti-gay remarks in Chelsea last month and the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force has launched an investigation.

The boy was walking in the vicinity of West 23rd Street and 11th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, when a large group of individuals began taunting him with homophobic remarks, according to police.

The mob then punched and kicked the teenager several times in the body, police said. They then slammed the boy’s head against the ground.

The suspects then took off in an unknown direction, while the teenager sought medical attention by private means. It is unclear as to the extent of the 14-year-old’s injuries.

The victim does not know any of the suspects, although one of the individuals is listed as an acquaintance of the teenager on social media. Police have released a photo of that individual wanted in connection to the alleged bias attack.

The individual wanted by police is described as a male with a light complexion, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build, dark colored eyes and dark colored hair. It is believed that he resides in New Jersey.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).