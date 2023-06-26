Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

15-year-old boy stabbed on L train in Brooklyn Sunday night: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
DSC_6369
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed on a L train in Brooklyn by the 105th Street Station Sunday night. Police at the crime scene.
Lloyd Mitchell

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach while on a L train in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said.

The teenager was on a Manhattan-bound L train by the East 105th Street station in Canarsie at around 8:05 p.m. when he was approached by a man who then stabbed him, cops said. It isn’t clear what prompted the attack.

Police said the 15-year-old dropped his cellphone on the floor of the train during the stabbing. The suspect then picked up the phone and fled.

The victim was taken by EMS to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. There have been no arrests and police have yet to release a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed on a L train in Brooklyn by the 105th Street Station Sunday night. Police at the crime scene.Lloyd Mitchell
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed on a L train in Brooklyn by the 105th Street Station Sunday night. Police at the crime scene.Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC