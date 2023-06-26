15-year-old boy stabbed on L train in Brooklyn Sunday night: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed on a L train in Brooklyn by the 105th Street Station Sunday night. Police at the crime scene.

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach while on a L train in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said.

The teenager was on a Manhattan-bound L train by the East 105th Street station in Canarsie at around 8:05 p.m. when he was approached by a man who then stabbed him, cops said. It isn’t clear what prompted the attack.

Police said the 15-year-old dropped his cellphone on the floor of the train during the stabbing. The suspect then picked up the phone and fled.

The victim was taken by EMS to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. There have been no arrests and police have yet to release a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).