Teenager stabbed to death on Brooklyn street: NYPD

A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on a Brooklyn street Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to 522 Quincy St., in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood, at around 4 p.m., and discovered the boy with multiple stab wounds to his stomach.

The teenager was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, police said, and a knife was recovered at the scene.

The victim’s name has yet to be released, pending family notification.