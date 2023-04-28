A straphanger was stabbed with an ice pick in an unprovoked attack on a subway platform in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said.

The suspect stabbed a 38-year-old man in the stomach in a random attack at the Crescent Street “J” station at around 4:15 a.m. on April 19.

The alleged perpetrator then followed the victim and a 43-year-old man on the subway platform with his ice pick in hand, according to police. The suspect, however, gave up the pursuit and got on a Manhattan-bound “J” train.

The 38-year-old victim went to Interfaith Medical Center, by private means, where he was treated for his injuries. The 43-year-old man was uninjured.

Police describe the suspect as being approximately 35-years old, with a dark complexion and being about 6-feet-tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers. He was also carrying a white knapsack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).