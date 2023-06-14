Quantcast
36-year-old man stabbed to death on Brooklyn subway: NYPD

A 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed following a dispute on a northbound J train Tuesday evening.
Lloyd Mitchell

A 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed on board a Brooklyn J train Tuesday night following a heated dispute, according to police.

Authorities said the victim was knifed in the chest following an argument with a straphanger at around 8 p.m. as the Queens-bound train was approaching Marcy Avenue and Broadway.

Police say the victim managed to get off the train at the Marcy Avenue station before EMS responded and transported him to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD arrived on the scene and were notified by riders that two suspects—a man and a woman—had remained on the train following the stabbing.

Cops tracked the pair down and then took the man into custody, while the woman was let go.  The man has yet to be charged.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released, pending family notification.

